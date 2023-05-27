Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.79 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.79 billion and $5,552.71 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,874,223,352 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,826,527,121.383 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36177371 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,175.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

