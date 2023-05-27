X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 161,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 310,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

