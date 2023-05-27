Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Stories

