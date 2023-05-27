Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
