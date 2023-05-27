Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

