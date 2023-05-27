XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 0.6% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and $923,627.36 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

