Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DK. Mizuho raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of DK opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

