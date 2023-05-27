Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 393,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $68,226.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,064,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,183 shares of company stock worth $162,038. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

ZVIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,427. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.