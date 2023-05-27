Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $132,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.