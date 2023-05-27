Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.24 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.