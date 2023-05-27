Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 158 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

