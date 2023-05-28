1,193 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

