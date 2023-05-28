5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,403. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on FEAM. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

