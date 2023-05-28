666 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.21. 1,805,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average is $342.19. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

