Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 90.6% in May

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $45.22 on Friday. Aalberts has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

