ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $119.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001862 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $106.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

