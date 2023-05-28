accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.87) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 706 ($8.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £292.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,715.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 749.58. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($10.70).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

