Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 533,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $186,845.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,366.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $186,845.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,366.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $420,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 135,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

