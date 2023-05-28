aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $179.31 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

