Agilent Technologies’ (A) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

