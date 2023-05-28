Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

