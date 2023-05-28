AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in May

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

