Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after buying an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.