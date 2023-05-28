Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $36.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,391,224 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,921,729 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.