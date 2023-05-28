Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 161,874 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 161,874 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

UBER stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

