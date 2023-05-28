Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,372 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

