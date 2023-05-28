Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.46. 621,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

