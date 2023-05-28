Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 1,447 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.29. 1,057,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,069. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

