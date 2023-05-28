Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 499,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

