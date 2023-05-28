Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,850 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. 10,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

