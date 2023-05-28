American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the April 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.2% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 111,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $18,428,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEPPZ opened at $48.30 on Friday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

