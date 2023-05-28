American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

