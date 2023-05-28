American International Group Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.77 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

