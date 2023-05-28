American International Group Inc. Has $14.96 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Shockwave Medical worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 225.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.62. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.