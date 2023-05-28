American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMB opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
