American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.