American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 3,115,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,496. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

