American International Group Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

