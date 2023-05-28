American International Group Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $6,086,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

