American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

