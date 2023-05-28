American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 3,523.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.64. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $324.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

