American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 244,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
