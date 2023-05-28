Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,455.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

