AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $168.41. 1,018,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

