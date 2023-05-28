Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $76.61. 6,398,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,592. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

