Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 605,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,260. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% during the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 625,511 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

