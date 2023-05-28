Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Amyris Stock Up 4.1 %

AMRS stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amyris has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amyris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

