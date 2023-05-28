Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

