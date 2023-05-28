Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $28.17

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

AZEK stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.67, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,459,210 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 99.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AZEK by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,039,000 after acquiring an additional 616,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AZEK by 43.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 93,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AZEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

