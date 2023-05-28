Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 93.5% in May

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.