Ankr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.71 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ankr has a market cap of $262.81 million and $19.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,838.51 or 0.99971734 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02556293 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $15,757,291.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.