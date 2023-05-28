Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Stories

